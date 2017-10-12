Steelers-Chiefs Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers beat Chiefs in divisional round of playoffs last season. ... Pittsburgh has won five of last six in series. ... Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger threw five picks last week vs. Jacksonville. ... RB LeVeon Bell needs one TD rushing to pass Rashard Mendenhall (29) for fifth most in Steelers history. ... WR Antonio Brown needs one TD receiving to pass Lynn Swann (51) for third in Steelers history. Brown needs 78 yards receiving to join Hines Ward (12,083) as second player in franchise history with 9,000. ... Steelers LB James Harrison needs a half-sack to hit 80 for career. ... Chiefs are 5-0 for third time in franchise history. ... Kansas City averages NFL-best 32.8 points. ... Chiefs have seven takeaways and one giveaway, which occurred on first play from scrimmage in Week 1. ... RB Kareem Hunt has four 100-yard rushing games, second among Chiefs rookies. Joe Delaney had five in 1981. ... Hunt leads NFL in yards per carry (6.28), yards rushing (609) and scrimmage yards per game (155). ... Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt passed Jerrel Wilson last week for most punt yardage in franchise history (44,239). ... Chiefs QB Alex Smith has gone 168 passes without pick, fourth best in franchise history. He holds record with 312 in 2015. ... WR Tyreek Hill had third career punt return TD at Houston. ... TE Travis Kelce has catch in 53 straight games, two behind Eddie Kennison for third most in Chiefs history. ... LB Justin Houston has 19 multi-sack games, one from tying Tamba Hali for second most in Chiefs history. ... Fantasy Tip: While Smith has been fantasy surprise, this would be good week to sit him with Steelers boasting league's top pass defence and Kelce's status in question as he goes through NFL's concussion protocol.