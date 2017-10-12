Wenger says Sanchez, Ozil could be sold in January

LONDON — Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club could sell Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in January to avoid the pair leaving for free next summer.

Sanchez and Ozil, who are the most high-profile players in Arsenal's squad, are out of contract at the end of the season.

Asked if selling midseason is a potential solution, Wenger says "it is possible. Once you're in our kind of situation, we have envisaged every solution, yes."

Sanchez came close to joining Manchester City on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Wenger says on Thursday "both players look happy here and overall I hope the situation can be turned around."