WHL Roundup: Coghlan scores in OT, Americans hand Royals first loss

VICTORIA — Dylan Coghlan's second goal came 1:12 into overtime as the Tri-City Americans slipped past the Victoria Royals 5-4 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jordan Topping had a goal and two assists for the Americans (4-4-0), who handed Victoria (7-0-1) its first loss of the season after opening with seven wins in a row.

Michael Rasmussen and Connor Bouchard also scored for Tri-City while Beck Warm made 23 saves for the win.

Regan Nagy led the Royals with a pair of goals and Matthew Phillips and Igor Martynov added one apiece.

Griffen Outhouse stopped 41-of-46 shots in defeat.

The Americans went 3 for 7 on the power play while Victoria was 2 for 5.

The Swift Current Broncos (7-0-0) are the only WHL team still undefeated.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 OIL KINGS 2

BRANDON — Kale Clague had a goal and an assist as the Wheat Kings beat Edmonton for their fourth win in a row.

Stelio Mattheos, Connor Gutenberg, Caiden Daley and Gunnar Wegleitner also scored for Brandon (5-2-1).

Ethan Cap and Matthew Robertson scored for the Oil Kings (3-5-0).

Logan Thompson turned away 19 shots for the Wheat Kings. Josh Dechaine kicked out 29 shots for Edmonton.

---

BLADES 6 PATS 4

REGINA — Cameron Hebig scored twice and tacked on two assists as Saskatoon toppled the Pats.

Braylon Shmyr scored once and set up three more while Bradly Goethals, Libor Hajek and Seth Bafaro also scored for the Blades (2-4-0).

Sam Steel, Josh Mahura, Matt Bradley and George King responded for Regina (3-4-1).

Ryan Kubic stopped 27 shots for Saskatoon. Max Paddock gave up five goals on 14 shots for the Pats.

---

TIGERS 5 SILVERTIPS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Mark Rassell's second goal of the game stood as the winner as the Tigers edged Everett.

David Quenneville, Dawson Heathcote and Tyler Preziuso also scored for Medicine Hat (4-3-0).

Matt Fonteyne, Brandson Hein, Patrick Bajkov and Montana Onyebuchi found the back of the net for the Silvertips (3-6-0).

Michael Buillion made 30 saves for the Tigers. Kyle Dumba and Dorrin Luding combined to make 29 saves for Everett.

---

HITMEN 4 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nick Schneider made 30 saves as Calgary handed the Blazers their ninth loss in a row to start the season.

Jakob Stukell, Andrew Fyten, Luke Coleman and Hunter Campbell supplied the Hitmen offence (2-5-1).

Luc Smith and Quinn Benjafield scored for Kamloops (0-9-0).

Dylan Ferguson gave the Blazers a chance, turning aside 52-of-56 shots.