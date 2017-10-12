Without Luck, Colts still find themselves in AFC South chase
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck says he's getting close to being ready to play.
Before throwing at practice Thursday, Luck told reporters he will continue being cautious with his throwing shoulder as he gets close to the "finish line."
It's obvious he's progressing after having
During the open portion of Thursday's practice, he was throwing passes 35 to 40 yards — something he wasn't doing just last week. And coach Chuck Pagano says Luck will light work in seven-on-seven drills this week, probably on the scout team.
Luck says he'll be working in a less controlled environment calling it a "substantial step" forward. He is not scheduled to throw again until Saturday.
