Chiefs' Kelce, Houston return to practice ahead of Steelers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pass rusher Justin Houston were back on the practice field Friday and should be ready to go when Kansas City plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Kelce cleared the NFL's concussion protocol earlier in the week. Houston had calf spasms.
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Albert Wilson will also play after both were limited Thursday, coach Andy Reid said. Hill had a hamstring issue and Wilson had a knee injury.
The Chiefs began the week with a lengthy injury report, but Reid said only
Morse has a foot injury, Duvernay-Tardif a knee injury and Terrell is dealing with a concussion.
