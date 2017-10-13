Cologne crisis continues with 7th loss in 8 Bundesliga games

STUTTGART, Germany — Cologne's seemingly cursed start to the Bundesliga continued Friday when video assistance denied the side a late penalty and then Stuttgart scored in the fourth minute of injury time for a 2-1 win.

Dominique Heintz thought he'd earned at least a point for Cologne, and it could have been more when referee Benjamin Cortus awarded a penalty after Cologne substitute Sehrou Guirassy fell in a challenge with Dennis Aogo.

But Cortus reversed the decision in injury time after lengthy video consultation, then Chadrac Akolo claimed the late winner at the other end with a deflected shot.

Cologne remains bottom with just one point from eight games.

Cologne made a good start and should have taken the lead through Yuya Osako, who had a number of good chances early on.

Stuttgart improved, however, and duly scored through Anastasios Donis when Simon Terodde sent him through before the break.

The equalizer came from an unlikely source with a quarter-hour remaining when Heintz let fly with a brilliant strike inside the top left corner.