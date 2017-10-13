Dennis Yan leads Crunch past AHL's Senators 4-2 in fight-filled game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dennis Yan struck twice, including the third-period winner, as the Syracuse Crunch topped the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Tye McGinn and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Syracuse (1-1-1), while Michael Leighton made 24 saves for the win.

Chris DiDomenico and Max McCormick replied for Belleville (0-3-0), the AHL-affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Andrew Hammond stopped 39-of-42 shots in net.

The Senators struggled with discipline, taking 18 penalties with 79 minutes in the box. By comparison, the Crunch had nine infractions with 37 penalty minutes.

Several fights broke out in the final minute of play, with Belleville captain Mike Blunden racking up 27 minutes of penalties in total, including a game misconduct for fighting off the playing surface.