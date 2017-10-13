Elliott attorneys to seek new hearing before appeals court

DALLAS — Attorneys for Ezekiel Elliott have indicated they intend to ask for another hearing before the federal appeals court that cleared the way for the NFL's six-game suspension of the star Dallas Cowboys running back over domestic violence allegations.

Players' union attorney Jeffrey Kessler wrote to a federal judge in New York on Friday that Elliott's legal team would pursue a hearing before a larger panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

A three-judge panel voted 2-1 to grant the NFL's request to overrule a Texas court's injunction that had blocked the suspension. The ruling also ordered the Texas court to dismiss Elliott's lawsuit.

Barring another ruling in Elliott's favour , the suspension will start Oct. 22 at San Francisco. The Cowboys are off this week.

