Espanyol squanders chances in 0-0 draw against Levante

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol was held to a 0-0 draw at home by Levante in the Spanish league on Friday after it wasted several scoring chances.

Forward Leo Baptistao sent two point-blank shots over the bar, Sergi Darder hit the crossbar, and Gerard Moreno had a goal waived off for a questionable foul.

Moreno appeared to have scored with a header in the 82nd minute, only for his goal to be annulled when the referee ruled he had pushed a defender in the area.

"I think we played a great game, but it was one of those nights when the ball just didn't want to go in," Espanyol defender David Lopez said.