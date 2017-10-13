FIFA rejects Ghana complaint over World Cup qualifying game

ZURICH — FIFA says it will not act on Ghana's complaint about refereeing in a World Cup qualifying match last weekend.

The Ghana federation wanted its 0-0 draw in Uganda replayed, and also protested about South African referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants from Seychelles.

Ghana's failure to win meant Egypt, which beat Republic of Congo 2-1 the next day, advanced to play in Russia.

FIFA says "no proceedings will be opened around the World Cup qualifier match Uganda vs. Ghana."

Ghana believed two goals were disallowed for incorrect offside decisions. Replays suggested a stoppage-time goal should have counted.