Hartley to drive for Toro Rosso at next weekend's U.S. GP

FAENZA, Italy — Brendon Hartley will race for Toro Rosso at next weekend's United States Grand Prix as a replacement for Pierre Gasly.

Gasly has competed in the last two Formula One races after replacing Daniil Kvyat, but the Frenchman will be competing in the last race of the Super Formula Championship in Japan at the same time.

The 27-year-old Hartley tested with Toro Rosso back in 2009, but it will be the New Zealander's first F1 race. Earlier this year, he won the 24 Hours Le Mans endurance race with Porsche.

Hartley says "this opportunity came as somewhat of a surprise, but I never did give up on my ambition and childhood dream to reach F1."