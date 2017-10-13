Sports

Italian luxury villa seized in FIFA, World Cup bribery case

FILE - In this Aug.25, 2016 file photo, President of Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gestures during the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco. Swiss federal prosecutors have announced Thursday Oct.12, 2017 a criminal case for suspected bribery linked to World Cup broadcast rights against Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

FILE - In this Aug.25, 2016 file photo, President of Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, gestures during the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco. Swiss federal prosecutors have announced Thursday Oct.12, 2017 a criminal case for suspected bribery linked to World Cup broadcast rights against Nasser Al-Khelaifi. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

ROME — Italian police say they seized a luxury villa in Sardinia allegedly used by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi to bribe former FIFA official Jerome Valcke.

On Thursday, Swiss federal prosecutors said they oversaw raids in four countries for criminal proceedings against Al-Khelaifi and Valcke linked to awarding television rights for the next four World Cups.

Al-Khelaifi is also CEO of Qatar-owned BeIN Media Group, which has World Cup rights across the Middle East through 2030, including the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Italy's financial police say they raided a villa valued at seven million euros ($8.3 million) in Porto Cervo, owned by an international real estate company.

The property was allegedly made available to Valcke, FIFA's CEO-like secretary general from 2007 until being fired in January 2016 amid separate corruption claims.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular