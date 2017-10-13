Jaguars will be without starting centre Linder against Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting
Coach Doug Marrone ruled Linder out Friday, saying Tyler Shatley will start against the Los Angeles Rams (3-2).
Marrone says Linder is not contagious and was able to do some conditioning Friday, but he declined to speculate how long the fourth-year pro would be sidelined.
Marrone says "he is getting better. ... Just a matter of time, and you never know when it's going to be."
The Jaguars (3-2) listed two others as questionable on the injury report: guard Patrick Omameh (hip) and receiver Arrelious Benn (groin).
___
