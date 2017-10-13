Los Angeles honours Tommy Lasorda as Dodgers enter NLCS
LOS ANGELES — As the Dodgers head into Game 1 of the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles City Council has
Council members praised Lasorda during Friday's meeting and presented him a certificate of appreciation.
Lasorda said he feels like he was born in Los Angeles and thinks of himself as a real Angeleno.
He closed by saying, "Thank you for the
The chamber erupted in laughter and applause.
The Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.
