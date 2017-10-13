Massachusetts firefighter Matt Parziale wins US Mid-Amateur

ATLANTA — Matt Parziale won the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday, routing Josh Nichols 8 and 6 in the 36-hole final to earn spots next year in the U.S. Open and Masters

The 30-year-old Parziale, a firefighter from Brockton, Massachusetts, had 10 birdies — eight during the morning 18 — over 30 holes at Capital City Golf Club's Crabapple Course.

Last week, the USGA announced that the U.S. Mid-Amateur winner would earn a spot in the U.S. Open, set for June 14-17 at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York.

"At the time, I didn't know I would be the one going, but I'm very fortunate to have that opportunity now," Parziale said. "I'm very excited for the upcoming year."

Parziale's margin of victory matched the third-largest in championship history. The 2017 Massachusetts Amateur champion's 7-under 63 in the morning 18 — with the usual match-play concessions — was the best score in a U.S. Mid-Amateur final since the USGA switched the format to 36 holes in 2001.

The 26-year-old Nichols is a wedding caterer in Kernersville, North Carolina.