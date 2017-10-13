Sports

Meier breaks tie as Sharks top Sabres 3-2

San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) passes the puck down the ice against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)f

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Timo Meier scored late in the second period, lifting the San Jose Sharks over Jason Pominville and the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Thursday night.

Pominville scored twice for the Sabres, who dropped to 0-2-1 to begin coach Phil Housley's first season.

Martin Jones made 23 saves in San Jose's first victory this season, holding strong after Meier's tiebreaking goal at 14:30 of the second. Meier knocked in a far-side shot for his first goal of the season.

San Jose's Tomas Hertl opened the scoring during a power play at 2:15 of the first. Hertl flicked his first of the year past goalie Robin Lehner.

After Pominville tied it, Chris Tierney scored with 4:49 left in the first period, poking in a shot between Lehner and the right post off a behind-the-back pass from Joonas Donskoi.

Pominville scored his second goal at 6:50 of the second, burying one at the end of a 2-on-1 break with Jack Eichel.

The Sabres blew a great scoring chance midway through second in a 2-2 game, failing to capitalize on overlapping tripping penalties on Justin Braun and Brent Burns that left them with a 5-on-3 advantage for 47 seconds.

Going into Thursday, the Sabres were 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Sharks. Buffalo is 24-8-6 all-time against San Jose.

NOTES: Lehner had 23 saves. ... Sabres F Evander Kane played in his 500th career game. ... The Sharks placed D Paul Martin on injured reserved (ankle) and called up D Joakim Ryan from the San Jose Barracuda. Ryan made his NHL debut.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

Sharks: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

