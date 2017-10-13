Newcastle makes Mikel Merino loan from Dortmund permanent

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United has made Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino's loan move from Borussia Dortmund permanent for a reported fee of seven million euros ($8.3 million).

The English Premier League side says the 21-year-old Merino signed a five-year deal until 2021.

Since switching from Dortmund in the off-season , Merino has played in each of Newcastle's seven league games, and scored twice in three appearances for Spain Under-21s.

Newcastle coach Rafa Benitez says, "He has settled in quickly, has a lot of quality on the ball, and is keen to learn."

Merino struggled to break into Dortmund under Thomas Tuchel after switching from Osasuna last year.