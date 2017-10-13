Shumpert replaces James in Cavs' starting lineup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Iman Shumpert replaced LeBron James in the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup instead of J.R. Smith.
Smith said prior to Friday night's final preseason game against Orlando that he prefers playing with the second unit, which is where he will play during the regular season. Earlier this week, Smith was told by coach Tyronn Lue that he will be coming off the bench this season and recent signee Dwyane Wade will start in his place.
James has not played in four of the Cavs' five preseason games due to ankle injury. It's uncertain whether or not James will be able to go Tuesday night in the season opener against Kyrie Irving and Boston.
