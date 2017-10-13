Texans' Gilchrist fined $24K for helmet hit on Chiefs' Kelce

NEW YORK — Houston Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last Sunday night.

Gilchrist was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 42-34 victory when his helmet made contact with Kelce's helmet while trying to tackle the tight end following a 26-yard catch. Kelce was forced out of the game with a concussion.

Also each fined $9,115 by the league were: Carolina left tackle Matt Kalil, for unnecessary roughness; and Minnesota defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham and Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens — all for facemask penalties.

___