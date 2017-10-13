Texans' Gilchrist fined $24K for helmet hit on Chiefs' Kelce
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Houston Texans safety Marcus Gilchrist has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last Sunday night.
Gilchrist was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter of the Chiefs' 42-34 victory when his helmet made contact with Kelce's helmet while trying to tackle the tight end following a 26-yard catch. Kelce was forced out of the game with a concussion.
Also each fined $9,115 by the league were: Carolina left tackle Matt Kalil, for unnecessary roughness; and Minnesota defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson, Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham and Dallas linebacker Anthony Hitchens — all for facemask penalties.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Tim Hortons unveils newest 'drink' — a spicy Buffalo Latte. No, really.
-
‘We’re looking forward to a new lease on life:’ Joshua Boyle after five-year kidnapping nightmare