Vernon, Casillas, Richburg, Shepard all out for Broncos game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The injury situation has gotten worse for the New York Giants.

After losing three wide receivers to season-ending injuries last weekend, the winless Giants said Friday that five more starters will miss Sunday's night game in Denver against the Broncos (3-1) because of injuries.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon will miss a second straight game with a sprained ankle. Center Weston Richburg (concussion) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) also will be out again.

Defensive captain Jonathan Casillas will be out with a neck injury and receiver Sterling Shepard will be out with a sprained ankle. New York also will be without backup defensive end Romeo Okwara, who sprained a knee in practice this week.

The Giants lost receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to ankle injuries last week, and receiver-returner Dwayne Harris with a broken foot.

Coach Ben McAdoo also indefinitely suspended veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Wednesday for leaving the team facility before practice. The coach plans to review that suspension next week.

Safety Landon Collins, who has never missed a game in his three seasons, is questionable with an ankle injury.

___