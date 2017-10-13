WHL Roundup: Mason McCarty's four-point effort leads Rebels over Ice

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Mason McCarty had three goals and an assist and Brandon Hagel added three helpers as the Red Deer Rebels held off the Kootenay Ice 5-4 on Thursday in Western Hockey League action.

Reese Johnson and Kristian Reichel also found the back of the net for the Rebels (5-3-0).

Vince Loschiavo Colton Veloso, Alec Baer and Colton Kroeker scored for the Ice (2-5-1), who have dropped four in a row.

Lasse Petersen made 30 saves for the win as Kurtis Chapman stopped 25 shots in defeat.

Red Deer went 2 for 3 on the power play while Kootenay failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 4 OIL KINGS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Noah Gregor scored twice and tacked on an assist as the Warriors doubled up Edmonton.

Oleg Sosunov and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Moose Jaw (6-1-0)

Colton Kehler and Kobe Mohr scored for the Oil Kings (3-6-0).

Adam Evanoff turned away 40 shots for Moose Jaw. Travis Child turned away 28 shots for Edmonton.