Yin leads KEB Hana Bank Championship by 2 after 2nd round

INCHEON, Korea, Republic Of — Angel Yin shot a 7-under 65 and took a two-stroke lead after the second round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Friday.

Yin had an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and six birdies, offset by a lone bogey on No. 17, to finish at 11-under 133, two shots ahead of overnight leader Sung Hyun Park (69).

Park, who won the U.S. Women's Open for her first major and was ranked No. 2 in the world, was tied with fellow South Koreans In Gee Chun (65) and Jin Young Ko (67).

On the fifth, Yin struck a 6 iron to 12 feet and coolly sank the eagle putt.

"That got everything started," Yin said. "I made a few pars in the beginning, but that eagle just fired everything up."

In Gee, a two-time winner on the U.S. LPGA Tour, is still hunting for her first victory of the year, after posting five runner-up finishes among her eight top-10s.

"I'm quite proud of myself for maintaining the scores that I have been showing lately," In Gee said. "I'm kind of playing without any really negative thoughts. In that sense, I look forward to the weekend."

Cristie Kerr, coming off a victory last week in France, shot 69 and was in a group of five tied for fifth at 8 under.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., offset two bogeys with seven birdies for a 67 and was in a share of 13th at 6 under.