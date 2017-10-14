Ben Smith has winner as Toronto Marlies edge Providence Bruins 3-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ben Smith's goal at the 13:53 mark of the third period was the winner as the Toronto Marlies held on for a 3-2 win over the Providence Bruins on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen also scored as the Marlies (3-1-0), the AHL-affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, built a 2-0 lead by the second intermission.

Kenny Agostino opened scoring early in the third period for Providence (2-1-0) with Tommy Cross adding a goal with seven seconds left to play.

Calvin Pickard made 33 saves in his Toronto debut. He was acquired by the Maple Leafs organization from the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 6 in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick and forward Tobias Lindberg.

Zane McIntyre stopped 16 shots for the Bruins.