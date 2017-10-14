Calgary's Alex Gough wins women's national luge championship for ninth time

Calgary's Alex Gough finished over a half-second ahead of the competition Saturday to win the Canadian women's luge championship for the ninth time in her career.

Gough posted a two-run time of one minute 35.472 seconds at Canada Olympic Park. Kim McRae of Victoria was second in 1:35.974 and Calgary's Carolyn Maxwell finished third in 1:35.978.

Sam Edney of Calgary won the men's title in 1:31.951. Mitch Malyk of Calgary was second in 1:32.020 and Reid Watts of Whistler, B.C., took bronze in 1:32.047.