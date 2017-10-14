Capitals put top D-man Niskanen on long-term injury list
PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Capitals put No. 1
The team says Niskanen is week-to-week. On LTIR, he must miss 10 games and 24 games, which means Niskanen isn't eligible to return until Nov. 7 at Buffalo.
Niskanen left the Capitals' victory at the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. The 30-year-old was averaging almost 26 minutes a game before being injured.
With Niskanen out, Washington recalled 22-year-old
Niskanen's injury puts more pressure on John Carlson, the only other veteran right-handed shooter on the blue line.
