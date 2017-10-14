Falcons promote WR Marvin Hall from practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — With Mohamed Sanu sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Atlanta Falcons promoted receiver Marvin Hall to the active roster Saturday and waived running back Brian Hill.

Hall was signed to the practice squad at the beginning of the season. He spent time on the Arizona practice squad in 2016.

Hill was a fifth-round draft pick this year, but he struggled with injuries in the preseason and was stuck far down the depth chart behind Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward.

The Falcons (3-1) host the Miami Dolphins (2-2) on Sunday.

