Groves stops Cox to retain WBA super middleweight belt
LONDON — George Groves stopped Jamie Cox in four rounds in the first
Cox did his best to close the ring on Groves and force the close-range fight he
The end came in the fourth when Cox left himself open, Groves threw a big right to the body, and Cox sank to his knees, unable to rise on the count of 10 by referee Steve Gray.
Groves, who took the belt from Fedor Chudinov in May, improved to 27-3 (19 KO), and handed Cox his first loss in 25 fights.
