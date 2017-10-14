Kashima beats Sanfrecce 2-0 to lead J-League by 5 points
A
A
Share via Email
TOKYO — Shoma Doi and substitute Yuma Suzuki scored as J-League leader Kashima Antlers beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 Saturday.
Doi put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute when he beat Sanfrecce 'keeper Hirotsugu Nakabayashi with a left-foot shot from 18
Suzuki sealed the win with six minutes left.
Kashima is five points clear of Kawasaki Frontale with five games remaining.
Ten-man Frontale came back from 2-0 down with eight minutes left to beat Vegalta Sendai 3-2 at home, thanks to two goals from captain Yu Kobayashi.
Third-place Kashiwa Reysol, on 53 points, saw its slim title hopes all but dashed after a 3-0 defeat at Consadole Sapporo.
Fourth-place Yokohama F Marinos needed an equalizer from Kosuke Nakamachi to earn a 1-1 draw with Omiya Ardija.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
‘We’re looking forward to a new lease on life:’ Joshua Boyle after five-year kidnapping nightmare
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Disappearing Main Street: Photos highlight gentrification in uber-hip neighbourhood
-
Experts say forget the polls, your vote counts this Calgary municipal election