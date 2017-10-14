Lappin scores twice as Binghamton Devils top Laval Rocket 5-1 in AHL matinee
LAVAL, Que. — Nick Lappin had a four-point afternoon as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action at Bell Place.
Lappin opened the scoring on the power play, added an insurance goal early in the third period and completed the hat trick with an empty-netter. He also assisted on Brian Strait's goal early in the second period.
Nathan Bastian had the other goal for Binghamton (2-0-1-0) and Joe Blandisi chipped in with three assists.
Nikita Scherback scored for Laval (3-1-0-0). Scott Wedgewood made 36 saves for the Devils and Lindgren stopped 12 shots for the Rocket.
