Layman leads Blazers over Maccabi Haifa 129-81
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jake Layman scored 24 points and Archie Goodwin added 23 for the Portland Trail Blazers in a 129-81 exhibition victory over Maccabi Haifa on Friday night.
Portland rested starters Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but
Josh Smith, who played 12 seasons in the NBA, led Haifa with 17 points and six rebounds.
It was the final game of the preseason for the Blazers, who open the regular season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Portland went 5-1 in the preseason.
Portland coach Terry Stotts also rested Moe Harkless, Al-Farouq Aminu, Evan Turner and Ed Davis for the game.
