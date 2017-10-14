Lindley's late TD lifts Redblacks over Roughriders 33-32; Ottawa makes playoffs

REGINA — Ryan Lindley's one-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining gave the Ottawa Redblacks a thrilling 33-32 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Trevor Harris engineered the improbable comeback in the game's final two minutes and pushed Ottawa into first place in the East Division with a 7-9-1 record. The victory also assured Ottawa of a playoff appearance for the third consecutive year.

Saskatchewan, which had won six of its past eight games, slipped to 8-7. It was a missed opportunity for the Riders, who could have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2014 with a win and a Winnipeg victory over B.C. on Saturday.

The loss is a heartbreaker for Saskatchewan, who led 32-20 with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Harris began the Redblacks' rally with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ellingson with less than three minutes to go.

He then marched Ottawa back down the field to set up Lindley's game-winning touchdown.

Tyler Crapigna's three field goals and a five-yard touchdown reception from former Redblack Kienan LaFrance gave Saskatchewan a 16-10 lead at halftime.

Ottawa, however, assumed a lead midway through the third quarter. Antoine Pruneau intercepted Glenn and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown to give the Redblacks a 20-19 lead.

Saskatchewan responded with 13 consecutive points and needed one final stop from its defence in the final 90 seconds to close out the victory. But that didn't happen.

Roughriders receiver Duron Carter was impressive, making 11 catches for 231 yards.

Diontae Spencer scored the Redblacks' first-half touchdown, a 12-yard pass from Harris with less than a minute remaining before halftime.