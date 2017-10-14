Middlemost leads McMaster Marauders to 29-13 win over Windsor Lancers
HAMILTON — Tyson Middlemost caught two touchdown passes to lead McMaster to a 29-13 victory over Windsor in Canadian university football play Saturday afternoon at Ron Joyce Stadium.
Middlemost caught a 29-yard catch from Jackson White late in the first quarter and they connected again for a seven-yard TD reception just before halftime.
Adam Preocanin added five field goals for the sixth-ranked Marauders, who improved to 6-1. The Lancers remained winless at 0-7.
In other early games, No. 10 Guelph beat fifth-ranked Wilfrid Laurier 24-14, Ottawa outscored Waterloo 40-30 and Carleton crushed Toronto 43-0.
The 12-game national schedule continues later Saturday.
