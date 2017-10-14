NHL Capsules

NEWARK, N.J. — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and three assists and the Washington Capitals knocked the surprising New Jersey Devils from the unbeaten ranks with a 5-2 victory Friday night.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist, and Alex Ovechkin scored his ninth of the season and set up Backstrom's power-play tally to help Washington hand New Jersey its first loss in four games.

Jacub Vrana also scored for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby had 21 saves. Washington is 8-0-1 in its last nine games against New Jersey.

Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who had surprised many with their quick start after finishing in the basement in the Eastern Conference last season. Cory Schneider made 23 saves, getting beat three times on the power play.

BLUE JACKETS 3, RANGERS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Seth Jones scored to rally Columbus past New York.

Panarin, acquired from Chicago in the off-season , had his first goal with the Blue Jackets. He snaked through the defence and beat goalie Henrik Lundqvist between the pads 7:25 into the third for a 2-1 lead.

Lukas Sedlak added an empty-net goal, and Zach Werenski had two assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 37 saves for Columbus, allowing only Kevin Hayes' first-period goal.

AVALANCHE 3, DUCKS 1

DENVER (AP) — Tyson Barrie broke a tie late in the third period, and Gabriel Landeskog and Nikita Zadorov also to help Colorado beat Anaheim.

Jonathan Bernier had 17 saves against his former team, and Mikko Rantanen and Sven Andrighetto had two assists each for the Avalanche. Colorado (4-1) is off to its best start after five games since 2013-14.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon left with a right eye injury in the first period. MacKinnon was hurt when Anaheim's Derek Grant got his stick under MacKinnon's visor.

Brandon Montour scored for Anaheim.

SENATORS 6, FLAMES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Craig Anderson made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season and 39th overall in Ottawa's victory over Calgary.

Cody Ceci, Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard each had a goal and an assist, Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman also scored, and Kyle Turris had three assists.

Mike Smith was pulled from Calgary's net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48. Eddie Lack mopped up the final eight minutes, giving up Wideman's goal. The Flames were shut out for the second time this season. After being blanked 3-0 in Edmonton in their opener, they had won three straight.

___