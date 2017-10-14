Raiders promote LB Shilique Calhoun to active roster
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have promoted linebacker Shilique Calhoun from the practice squad to the active roster.
Calhoun takes the place of cornerback Antonio Hamilton. Oakland placed Hamilton on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury.
Calhoun was originally a third-round pick by Oakland in 2016. He had five tackles, a half-sack and one pass
Hamilton hurt his knee in last week's loss to Baltimore.
