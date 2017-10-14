Sports

Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

CFL

Calgary 28 Hamilton 25

Ottawa 33 Saskatchewan 32

---

NHL

Ottawa 6 Calgary 0

Washington 5 New Jersey 2

Columbus 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 3 Anaheim 1

Detroit 6 Vegas 3

---

AHL

Syracuse 4 Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 5 Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 3 Springfield 2

Utica 2 Rochester 0

Bridgeport 5 Charlotte 3

Hartford 5 Toronto 2

Laval 8 Binghamton 7 (OT)

Cleveland 4 Manitoba 3

Iowa 3 Ontario 0

Grand Rapids 7 San Jose 3

Texas 3 San Diego 1

---

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

Houston 2 New York 1

(Astros lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

NBA Pre-season

Toronto 125 Chicago 104

Charlotte 111 Dallas 96

Cleveland 113 Orlando 106

Washington 110 New York 103

Memphis 142 New Orleans 101

San Antonio 106 Houston 97

Milwaukee 107 Detroit 103

Philadelphia 119 Miami 95

Phoenix 114 Brisbane Bullets 93

Portland 129 Haifa Maccabi 81

L.A. Lakers 111 L.A. Clippers 104

Golden State 117 Sacramento 106

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

BC at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

---

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Binghamton at Laval, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Post-season

American League Championship Series

New York (Severino 14-6) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m.

(Astros lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

National League Championship Series

Chicago at Los Angeles (Kershaw 18-4), 8:08 p.m.

(first game of series)

---

