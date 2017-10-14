Swansea end home losses in EPL by beating Huddersfield 2-0
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea finally won at home at the expense of Huddersfield 2-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Swansea endured three opening home defeats for the first time, so three points were certain to be a relief, plus moving out of the relegation zone.
England Under-21 striker Tommy Abraham scored his first league double. The first just before halftime confidently converted Tom Carroll's cross. The second was a touch from a yard out to Andre Ayew's chip over Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.
Huddersfield has gone six games without a win, and was now only a point above Swansea.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Family's home trashed and ransacked in 'horrific' rental-gone-wrong
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
Police identify man wanted after Nova Scotia bar employee assaulted, forced into room