Watford scores late, beats Arsenal 2-1 to move to 4th in EPL
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WATFORD, England — Tom Cleverley scored an injury-time winner as Watford came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 and end the visitors' four-game winning run in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Watford jumped into the top four with its first home victory of the season, maintaining its excellent start under new manager Marco Silva.
Cleverley, the former Manchester United midfielder, lashed home from close range after Arsenal's
Per Mertesacker headed Arsenal ahead in the 39th minute with his first league goal in 1400 days.
Troy Deeney equalized from the penalty spot after Hector Bellerin fouled Richarlison.
Arsenal left out Alexis Sanchez from its squad and started Mesut Ozil on the bench. Ozil came on and squandered a great chance to score, one on one with the goalkeeper, before the equalizer.
A point would have seen Arsenal leapfrog Chelsea into fourth but Watford did so instead.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Family's home trashed and ransacked in 'horrific' rental-gone-wrong