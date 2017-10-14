Watford scores late, beats Arsenal 2-1 to move to 4th in EPL

WATFORD, England — Tom Cleverley scored an injury-time winner as Watford came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 and end the visitors' four-game winning run in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Watford jumped into the top four with its first home victory of the season, maintaining its excellent start under new manager Marco Silva.

Cleverley, the former Manchester United midfielder, lashed home from close range after Arsenal's defence failed to clear a bouncing ball as Watford piled on late pressure at Vicarage Road.

Per Mertesacker headed Arsenal ahead in the 39th minute with his first league goal in 1400 days.

Troy Deeney equalized from the penalty spot after Hector Bellerin fouled Richarlison.

Arsenal left out Alexis Sanchez from its squad and started Mesut Ozil on the bench. Ozil came on and squandered a great chance to score, one on one with the goalkeeper, before the equalizer.