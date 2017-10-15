AP source: Canadiens put Streit on unconditional waivers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says the Montreal Canadiens have placed
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Canadiens did not announce the move. Streit cleared regular waivers last week, but did not report to the minors.
Streit, 39, could return to his native Switzerland to play and prepare for the Olympics once his contract is terminated. Montreal signed him to a $700,000, one-year deal with performance bonuses in the
The veteran played in just two games for the Canadiens before being put on waivers. Streit has 96 goals and 338 assists for 434 points in 786 regular-season games with the Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Halifax taxi driver gets no jail time on sex assault conviction against 19-year-old passenger
-
Calgary Election: What we know about the Alberta government flight manifests