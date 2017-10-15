Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett tears Achilles, will miss remainder of season
Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Maurice Leggett will miss the remainder of the 2017 CFL season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon.
The team made the announcement on Sunday.
Leggett was injured on Saturday when he recovered a B.C. onside kick late in the fourth quarter of a 26-20 victory over the Lions.
The 31-year-old had 50 defensive tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 13 games this season.
Winnipeg (11-4) clinched a playoff spot in the CFL West Division with the win.
