Brendan Lemieux scores twice, Manitoba Moose down Cleveland Monsters 4-1
WINNIPEG — Brendan Lemieux scored twice in the third period as the Manitoba Moose downed the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Jansen Harkins and Kyle Connor also scored for the Moose (2-2-0), who got a 28-save outing from Eric Comrie.
John Mitchell was the lone scorer for the Monsters (1-2-0).
Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 31-of-34 shots in a losing cause.
Manitoba went 2 for 7 on the power play while Cleveland failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.
