Hamilton's two goals, Jagr's 1st point with Calgary leads Flames over Canucks

VANCOUVER — Dougie Hamilton had two goals and Jaromir Jagr recorded his first point for Calgary as the Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday night.

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau and Travis Hamonic provided the rest of the offence for Calgary (4-2-0), which got 27 saves from Mike Smith.

Derek Dorsett and Brock Boeser replied for Vancouver (1-2-1), while Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

The Canucks finished an ugly 0 for 7 on the power play with just three shots in dropping their third straight at home, and second in regulation, after opening the season with a victory at Rogers Arena.

Acquired from the New York Islanders in a trade at June's NHL draft, Hamonic pinched down from the point and fired a quick shot through Markstrom to snap a 1-1 tie at 10:57 of the second after all five Canucks skaters collapsed below the hash marks on a scrum at the side of the net.

Smith, who made his sixth straight start to open the season despite allowing five goals on 22 shots in Friday's embarrassing 6-0 home loss to Ottawa, robbed Boeser with just over two minutes to go in the period with a great glove save.

That stop proved to be crucial as Hamilton's drive from the blue line past Markstrom moments later at 17:59 stretched Calgary's advantage to 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Playing their third game in four nights in three different cities, the Flames made it 4-1 at 10:14 of the third when Gaudreau scored a power-play goal on a pass that went in off Vancouver defenceman Michael Del Zotto after taking a feed from the 45-year-old Jagr, who signed with Calgary earlier this month.

Boeser responded nine seconds later with a quick shot that beat Smith past his glove, but Hamilton put any thoughts of a comeback to rest when his shot beat Markstrom just 48 seconds after that.

The Flames opened the scoring at 11:37 of the first on a short-handed 3-on-1 rush moments after the Canucks failed to register a shot on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:11. With his team still down a man, Giordano took a pass from Freddie Hamilton and ripped a shot shortside on Markstrom.

Calgary took five minor penalties in the opening period, but a feeble Vancouver attack that registered just one shot in a combined 8:49 of power-play time allowed the visitors to escape unharmed. The Flames, meanwhile, had two shots while shorthanded, including Giordano's goal.

But Dorsett finally got the Canucks on the board with 2:15 left in the period on a shot that ricocheted off Smith, off Hamilton and in to level things after 20 minutes.

With defenceman Alexander Edler out four to six weeks with to a sprained knee suffered in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, Derek Pouliot played his first game for Vancouver following a trade with Pittsburgh on Oct. 3.

The Canucks played most of the game with 11 forwards after Loui Eriksson left in the first period with a knee injury. Eriksson took a nudge from Tanner Glass and crashed awkwardly into the Calgary net, and after briefly testing out his right leg on the ice during a stoppage in play headed to the locker-room.

Notes: Canucks forward Jake Virtanen was a healthy scratch, with Alexander Burmistrov taking his place in the lineup. ... After playing four straight at Rogers Arena to open the season, Vancouver now hits the road for five straight beginning Tuesday in Ottawa. ... Calgary is off until Thursday when the Flames open a two-game homestand against Carolina.

