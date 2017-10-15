Martin Truex Jr. lands 36-race sponsorship deal for 2018

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Having the best team in NASCAR has paid off, finally, for Furniture Row Racing.

The team on Sunday announced a full sponsorship package for Martin Truex Jr. in 2018 with Bass Pro Shops, 5-hour Energy and Auto Owners Insurance. Since its inception, the team has primarily been funded out of team owner Barney Visser's pocket.

But Truex has been the most dominant driver this season and is the current favourite to win the Cup championship.

The new sponsorship consists of 16 races of funding from Bass Pro Shops and 14 races from 5-hour Energy. Auto Owners Insurance picked up the remaining six races. As part of the deal, Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy also are forming a business-to-business relationship.

