Mason Marchment scores in third to lift Marlies over Thunderbirds 2-1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Mason Marchment scored the go-ahead goal at 8:02 of the third period as the Toronto Marlies edged the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Ben Smith opened the scoring for the Marlies (4-1-0) at 8:12 of the second period, with Jeremy Bracco picking up the assist.
Mikkel Aagaard responded for the Thunderbirds (0-4-0) two minutes later to send it into second intermission tied 1-1.
Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo made 26 saves for the win as Springfield's Samuel Montembault stopped 21-of-23 shots in defeat.
The Marlies went 0 for 6 on the power play while the Thunderbirds were 0 for 5.
