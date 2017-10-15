'Hostile environment': Matthews OT magic ends Leafs’ hex vs. Habs

MONTREAL—For the longest time, the difference between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs was Carey Price.

The Habs always seemed to have the better goaltending.

Now things are changing, and the difference may now be Auston Matthews.

The Canadiens don’t have a game-changer like him — and even Price couldn’t stop him.

Matthews prevailed twice against Price, including the overtime winner, as the Maple Leafs beat Montreal 4-3 and put an end to an absurd 14-game losing streak (0-9-5) against the Canadiens.

“It’s always a hostile environment when we come here, so to come out with two points is what we came here to do,” said Matthews. “We’re going to take them and move on.”

Matthews scored the overtime winner — his second of the week — on a feed from William Nylander.

“I’m so used to it by now. He’s so good at finding those seams,” Matthews said of Nylander. “I just to make sure I’m ready because I know the puck is coming.”

Matthews’ first goal, which briefly gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead in the first period, was the result of a quick and surprising wrist shot that caught Price off guard.

“I used a screen to shoot it,” said Matthews. “I think he caught an edge. It was kind of a fortunate bounce, so probably 100 times out of a 100 times that shot is not going in.”

But it did. And Matthews’ magic is why folks in Montreal are now worried the hated Maple Leafs might drink from the Stanley Cup before the Canadiens — who are off to a rough start (1-3-1), after winning the division last year.

Matthews has a point in every game so far, with five goals and three assists to start the season, leading a Leafs offence that has 26 goals.

Montreal scorers have eight over five games.

For what was the fifth game of an 82-game season, this Maple Leafs-Canadiens match sure had the intense feel of something bigger.

The Leafs certainly seem out to prove themselves to be the team many believe they are, a contender to be reckoned with. They are 4-1-0 in their first five games, winning tilts that a year ago were losses.

The hope remains that these teams will one day meet in the playoffs, an event that hasn’t happened since 1979. There’s plenty of bad blood boiling in a good way if this game is any evidence.

It had a bit of everything: lead changes, an amped-up Bell Centre crowd, a big hit (Matt Martin on Brendan Gallagher), some electrifying goals (Matthews for the Leafs, Jonathan Drouin for the Canadiens).

It even had video reviews. Two of them. One disallowed a Matthews goal due to a high stick, the other reversed the call on the ice and gave Patrick Marleau a goal, a reward for tenaciously digging at the puck.

“I was hoping they’d review it,” said Marleau. “Turns out it was deeper in the net than I thought it was.”

James van Riemsdyk had the other Leafs goal. Jeff Petry and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal.

Frederik Andersen outplayed Price, facing 34 shots to 22 at the Montreal end. Andersen made saves in the case of both Matthews goals that shifted the play toward the Montreal end.

“The game is going to go back and forth, they’re going to get momentum at times, and he was solid,” Matthews said of Andersen. “It definitely gives us confidence to change the momentum in our favour.

“We weren’t happy with how we played Wednesday (a loss to New Jersey). We came out against a hungry team who played pretty well. We know a lot about each other, and there’s that history there. It’s always fun against these guys.”

Montreal’s now-dead 14 game win streak against Toronto was the longest streak of its kind in the league, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The last team to win 15 straight against another team is the Flyers over the Islanders (15, from 2008-10). Montreal has had two longer streaks: an NHL-record 23 straight wins over the expansion Capitals (1974-1978) and 16 in a row over the Seals/Barons (1974-1977).

The Leafs are glad they won’t be asked any more about a losing streak to Montreal.