NHL Capsules

PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux, Scott Laughton and Sean Couturier each scored two goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to an 8-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Wayne Simmonds, Claude Giroux and Valtteri Filppula also scored for Philadelphia in its home opener. The Flyers won a home opener for the 28th time in 50 games.

Brian Elliott rebounded from a dismal six-goal outing against Nashville to stop 21 shots and win for the third time this season.

NHL leading scorer Alex Ovechkin failed to record a goal or assist for just the second time in six games. He failed to score a goal in last year's season series against the Flyers for the first time in 12 seasons.

Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington.

PENGUINS 4, PANTHERS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals for Pittsburgh, including a bad-angle deflection in the third period.

Patric Hornqvist and Greg McKegg also scored for the Penguins, who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games against the Panthers — their longest stretch without a regulation loss in the history of the series. Matt Murray stopped 43 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aaron Ekblad also had a goal for Florida. Evgeni Dadonov added two assists, and James Reimer made 29 saves in his second start of the season.

BLACKHAWKS 2, PREDATORS 1, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Saad scored his sixth goal 3:05 into overtime, and the Blackhawks beat the Predators in their first meeting since last year's playoffs.

Saad beat Pekka Rinne with a one-timer from the left edge of the crease after taking a pinpoint cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

Corey Crawford made 37 saves for Chicago, which wasted six power-play chances. The Blackhawks were swept by the Predators in the first round of the post-season last April.

Patrick Sharp scored with 5:36 left in the third period, spoiling Rinne's shutout bid and sending it to overtime.

Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal late in the second period for Nashville. It was his fifth goal in five games.

STARS 3, AVALANCHE 1

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist in the second period, powering the Stars to the victory.

Ben Bishop made 21 saves and allowed only a third-period goal by Matt Duchene. Bishop has been in goal for both Dallas victories this season.

Esa Lindell added an empty-net goal with 39 seconds remaining. Devin Shore had two assists.

Semyon Varlamov made 33 saves for the Avalanche.

BLUE JACKETS 5, WILD 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Wennberg scored 47 seconds into overtime, and the Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Zach Werenski, David Savard, Cam Atkinson and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, winners of three straight.

Tyler Ennis scored two power-play goals for Minnesota, which got 30 saves from Devan Dubnyk. Eric Staal and Landon Ferraro also scored.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game 48 seconds into overtime, sending Toronto the victory.

Matthews finished a 2-on-1 with William Nylander, beating Carey Price from the left circle for his fifth goal in five games.

James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto, which ended a 14-game winless run against Montreal dating to January 2014.

Jeff Petry, Alex Galchenyuk and Jonathan Drouin scored for the Canadiens.

BRUINS 6, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Zdeno Chara had a goal and two assists, Anton Khudobin stopped 29 shots in his first start of the season and the Bruins kept the Coyotes winless.

Boston fell behind late in the first period, quickly erased that deficit, and then raced away from the Coyotes with three second-period goals to extend its winning streak to 11 straight games against Arizona, including seven consecutive in the desert.

Tim Schaller and Anders Bjork each scored late in the third period after Arizona cut the lead to 4-2.

Mario Kempe scored his first career NHL goal for Arizona and Oliver Ekman-Larsson got his 41st career power-play goal, most ever by a Coyotes defenceman .

DEVILS 3, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Stafford scored early in the third period and Keith Kinkaid stopped 29 shots in his season debut, leading New Jersey to the victory.

Adam Henrique and Miles Wood scored in the second for the Devils, who bounced back one night after their first loss of the season and improved to 4-1-0.

Rick Nash and Kevin Shattenkirk scored for the Rangers, and Ondrej Pavelec had 16 saves in his first start since signing with New York in the off-season . The Rangers dropped to 1-5-0 for the first time since 1980.

LIGHTNING 2, BLUES 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov became the first Tampa Bay player to score in each of the first five games of a season.

Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, who have won four of five. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko got his fourth goal and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row following a season-opening four-game winning streak.

Kucherov made it 2-0 with a backhander at 6:27 of the third.

JETS 2, HURRICANES 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored his team-leading fifth goal, sending Winnipeg to the victory.

Ehlers took a feed from captain Blake Wheeler and wired a shot from the high slot over the stick-side shoulder of Scott Darling 6:03 into the third. Winnipeg won its third straight after an 0-2 start.

Bryan Little also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots.

Jeff Skinner had a power-play goal for Carolina. Darling, making his first road start as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie, made 19 saves.

KINGS 4, SABRES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play with two minutes left for Los Angeles.

Doughty and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist apiece for the Kings, off to a 3-0-1 start under new coach John Stevens.

Dustin Brown scored his fourth goal in four games and Jonathan Quick made 23 saves in another grinding victory for the Kings. Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal.

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who dropped to 0-4-1 under new coach Phil Housley.

SENATORS 6, OILERS 1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist as Ottawa routed Edmonton to sweep a three-game road trip through Western Canada.

Derick Brassard, Zack Smith, Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris also scored for the Senators, who have won three straight.

Adam Larsson had the goal for the Oilers (1-3-0), who have dropped three in a row.

ISLANDERS 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots, Brock Nelson scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and New York rallied to beat slumping San Jose.

The Sharks are 1-3 on their season-opening five-game homestand.

Anders lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for New York.

Kevin Lebanc had a power-play goal for San Jose, and Aaron Dell stopped 20 shots.

FLAMES 5, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist, and Jaromir Jagr recorded his first point for Calgary.

Mark Giordano, Johnny Gaudreau and Travis Hamonic provided the rest of the offence for Calgary, which got 27 saves from Mike Smith.