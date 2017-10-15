Pistons waive Udrih, pick up options on Johnson, Ellenson
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have waived guard Beno Udrih and exercised their 2018-19 options on forwards Stanley Johnson and Henry Ellenson.
The team announced the moves Sunday. Udrih did not appear in any games for Detroit this preseason. He averaged 5.8 points in 39 games for the Pistons last season.
Johnson and Ellenson were first-round draft picks in 2015 and 2016. Johnson has averaged 6.2 points in 150 career games. Ellenson averaged 3.2 points as a rookie last season.
