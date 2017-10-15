QMJHL Roundup: Mitchell Balmas scores winner, Olympiques down Voltigeurs in OT

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Mitchell Balmas scored 1:24 into overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques slipped past the Drummondville Voltigeurs 3-2 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Vitalii Abramov and Shawn Boudrias also scored for the Olympiques (4-2-2).

Pavel Koltygin and Robert Lynch found the back of the net for the Voltigeurs (6-3-1).

Tristan Berube turned away 17 shots for Gatineau. Olivier Rodrigue kicked out 20 shots for Drummondville.

The Olympiques went 2 for 3 with the man advantage while the Voltigeurs went 0 for 6 on the power play

Gatineau's Jeffrey Durocher was given a major and game misconduct for cross-checking at 6:04 of the second period.

---

WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 3 (OT)

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr scored the winner 58 seconds into the extra period to lift the Wildcats over Saint John.

Brady Pataki scored twice and Julien Tessier had the other for Moncton (8-1-2).

Cedric Pare had a pair of goals for the Sea Dogs (3-6-2), who got another from Robbie Burt.

Mark Grametbauer made 32 saves for the Wildcats. Matthew Williams turned away 25 shots for Saint John.

---

OCEANIC 6 REMPARTS 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Colten Ellis turned aside 25 shots as the Oceanic toppled Quebec.

Samuel Dove-McFalls, Carson MacKinnon, Mathieu Bizier, Alexis Lafreniere, Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Chase Stewart supplied the offence for Rimouski (5-3-1).

Andrew Coxhead and Sam Dunn scored for the Remparts (8-2-0).

Dereck Baribeau turned away 26 shots for Quebec.

Remparts winger Mikael Robidoux was given a major and game misconduct for charging at 16:19 of the first period.