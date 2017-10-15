Strycova beats Rybarikova in Linz final for 2nd career title

LINZ, Austria — Barbora Strycova ended a six-year wait for her second WTA singles title on Sunday by defeating Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1 at the Ladies Linz.

Having won 20 doubles tournaments, the 26th-ranked Czech player improved to 2-6 in career singles finals after having won her maiden title in Quebec City in 2011.

Strycova broke the top-seeded Rybarikova in the opening game and held on to the advantage to take the first set.

Strycova added three more breaks to take a 5-0 lead in the second set before dropping serve. But she broke back immediately and converted her first match point on Rybarikova's serve to close out the victory.