Benevento remains alone in Europe without a point

ROME — Benevento remained the only club in Europe's top five leagues without a point after losing at basement rival Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Monday.
Romulo scored with a long volley to conclude a counterattack in the 74th minute.
With its first win of the season, Verona moved up to 16th place with six points.
Benevento has lost all eight of its matches.
All of the top-division squads in England, France, Germany and Spain have earned at least a point.
