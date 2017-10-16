Bills receiver Matthews has cast removed from right thumb

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Jordan Matthews has had the cast removed from his broken right thumb, though it remains uncertain when the starter can begin practicing.

Coach Sean McDermott listed Matthews as day to day on Monday, when Buffalo (3-2) held a brief practice upon returning from its bye week.

McDermott said it was premature to determine whether Matthews would be cleared for practice this week or potentially play against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Matthews has missed one game since a helmet struck and broke his thumb during a 23-17 win at Atlanta on Oct. 1.

Though he's still not cleared to catch passes with his right hand, Matthews says he's receiving acupuncture treatments and also squeezing a stress ball to increase the strength in his thumb.

At the time he was hurt, the fourth-year player was leading Bills receivers with 10 catches for 162 yards, and scored his first touchdown of the season against Atlanta.

Buffalo's offensive threats were thinned further in a 20-16 loss at Cincinnati the following week, when starting tight end Charles Clay was sidelined by a left knee injury. Clay is listed week to week.

